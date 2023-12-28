L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets in trading today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹3492.3, and the closing price was ₹3489.2. The highest price during the day was ₹3550, while the lowest price was ₹3492.3. The market capitalization of L&T is ₹487,016.21 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is ₹3524.65, and the 52-week low is ₹2047.48. The BSE volume for L&T was 46,210 shares.
The current day's low price of Larsen & Toubro stock is ₹3524.05 and the high price is ₹3559.75.
L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is currently trading at a spot price of 3542.4. The bid price stands at 3541.25, while the offer price is 3542.6. The offer quantity is 600, and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for L&T is 2,872,500.
The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is ₹3542.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -1.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.29%
|3 Months
|9.7%
|6 Months
|46.69%
|YTD
|70.29%
|1 Year
|67.22%
As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is ₹3543.1. It has experienced a percent change of 1.54, indicating an increase, and a net change of 53.9.
On the last day of trading, the volume of L&T BSE shares was 46,210 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹3,489.2.
