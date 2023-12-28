Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 3543.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3542.4 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 3492.3, and the closing price was 3489.2. The highest price during the day was 3550, while the lowest price was 3492.3. The market capitalization of L&T is 487,016.21 crore. The 52-week high for L&T is 3524.65, and the 52-week low is 2047.48. The BSE volume for L&T was 46,210 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Larsen & Toubro stock is 3524.05 and the high price is 3559.75.

28 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST L&T December futures opened at 3536.55 as against previous close of 3544.75

L&T (Larsen & Toubro) is currently trading at a spot price of 3542.4. The bid price stands at 3541.25, while the offer price is 3542.6. The offer quantity is 600, and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for L&T is 2,872,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST L&T Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3542.4, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3543.6

The current stock price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is 3542.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -1.2.

28 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.29%
3 Months9.7%
6 Months46.69%
YTD70.29%
1 Year67.22%
28 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3543.1, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹3489.2

As of the current data, the stock price of L&T is 3543.1. It has experienced a percent change of 1.54, indicating an increase, and a net change of 53.9.

28 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3489.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of L&T BSE shares was 46,210 shares. The closing price for these shares was 3,489.2.

