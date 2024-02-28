Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 3469.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3506.25 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3475.05, closed at 3469.8, with a high of 3511.95 and a low of 3453.8. The market capitalization stood at 481979.52 crore. The 52-week high was 3738.9 and the 52-week low was 2078.36. The BSE volume for the day was 46298 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3469.8 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had a trading volume of 46,298 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 3,469.80.

