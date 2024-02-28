L&T Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3475.05, closed at ₹3469.8, with a high of ₹3511.95 and a low of ₹3453.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹481979.52 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3738.9 and the 52-week low was ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for the day was 46298 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3469.8 on last trading day
On the last trading day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had a trading volume of 46,298 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹3,469.80.