L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plunges in the Market

On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹2673 and closed at ₹2646.55. The high for the day was ₹2677.1, while the low was ₹2646.55. L&T has a market capitalization of ₹3,74,324.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2673.6, while the 52-week low is ₹1742. The BSE volume for L&T was 82,573 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2657.1, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹2663
The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2657.1. The percent change is -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹5.9 from the previous value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2663, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2646.55
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2663, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 16.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive net change.
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2646.55 yesterday
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume recorded was 82,573 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,646.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!