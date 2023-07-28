comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plunges in the Market
Back
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plunges in the Market

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 2663 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2657.1 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 2673 and closed at 2646.55. The high for the day was 2677.1, while the low was 2646.55. L&T has a market capitalization of 3,74,324.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2673.6, while the 52-week low is 1742. The BSE volume for L&T was 82,573 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:19:36 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2657.1, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹2663

The current data of L&T stock shows that the price is 2657.1. The percent change is -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.9, suggesting a decrease of 5.9 from the previous value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:00:36 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2663, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹2646.55

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2663, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 16.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive net change.

28 Jul 2023, 08:13:45 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2646.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume recorded was 82,573 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,646.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout