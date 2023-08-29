comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 15:59:14
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,577.7 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 602.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.6 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.8 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 -0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Soar as Positive Trading Continues
Back
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Soar as Positive Trading Continues

1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 2639.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2694.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day of trading, the open price of L&T (Larsen & Toubro) was 2654, the close price was 2639.45, the high was 2700, and the low was 2654. The market capitalization of L&T is currently 378,752.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2767, and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 60,480 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:06:15 AM IST

L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2694.5, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹2639.45

The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is 2694.5. There has been a percent change of 2.09, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 55.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Aug 2023, 09:04:01 AM IST

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli likely to surpass Sachin Tendulkar to become highest Indian run scorer

https://www.livemint.com/sports/cricket-news/asia-cup-2023-rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-likely-to-surpass-sachin-tendulkar-to-become-highest-indian-run-scorer-11693278178526.html

29 Aug 2023, 08:28:19 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2639.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T on the BSE saw a volume of 60,480 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2639.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App