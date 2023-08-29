L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stocks Soar as Positive Trading Continues
1 min read.Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM ISTLivemint
L&T stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 2639.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2694.5 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the open price of L&T (Larsen & Toubro) was ₹2654, the close price was ₹2639.45, the high was ₹2700, and the low was ₹2654. The market capitalization of L&T is currently ₹378,752.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2767, and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for the day was 60,480 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:06:15 AM IST
L&T share price NSE Live :L&T trading at ₹2694.5, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹2639.45
The current data for L&T stock shows that the price is ₹2694.5. There has been a percent change of 2.09, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 55.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
29 Aug 2023, 09:04:01 AM IST
