L&T Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 3543.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3518.05 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T stock was 3544, and the close price was 3543.6. The stock reached a high of 3559.75 and a low of 3503.05 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 483,572.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3550, and the 52-week low is 2047.48. The BSE volume for the day was 35,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3543.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 35,768 shares with a closing price of 3,543.6.

