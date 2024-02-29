L&T Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3509.95 and closed at ₹3506.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3510 and a low of ₹3448. L&T has a market capitalization of ₹477099.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3738.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2078.36. The BSE volume for L&T was 36256 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.