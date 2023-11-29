L&T Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was ₹3054 and the closing price was also ₹3054. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3058, while the lowest price was ₹3035. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹4,19,635.86 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was ₹3117.55 and the 52-week low was ₹2002.19. The BSE volume for L&T was 20679 shares.
29 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3054 on last trading day
