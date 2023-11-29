Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 3054 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3052.9 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T was 3054 and the closing price was also 3054. The highest price reached during the day was 3058, while the lowest price was 3035. The market capitalization of L&T was 4,19,635.86 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was 3117.55 and the 52-week low was 2002.19. The BSE volume for L&T was 20679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3054 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T (Larsen & Toubro) had a volume of 20,679 shares on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) with a closing price of 3,054.

