L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock soars as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 2961.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3011.85 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the opening price of L&T shares was 2998.35. The closing price was lower at 2961.7. The stock reached a high of 3050.7 during the day and a low of 2979.4. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at 423360.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3008, while the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 110592.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3011.85, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹2961.7

The current stock price of L&T is 3011.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.69, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 50.15, which means the stock has increased by 50.15. Overall, the stock of L&T is performing well and showing a positive trend.

29 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2961.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 110,592. The closing price for the shares was 2961.7.

