L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock soars as positive trading continues

On the last day, the opening price of L&T shares was ₹2998.35. The closing price was lower at ₹2961.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3050.7 during the day and a low of ₹2979.4. The market capitalization of L&T is currently at ₹423360.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3008, while the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for L&T shares on that day was 110592.
The current stock price of L&T is ₹3011.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.69, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 50.15, which means the stock has increased by ₹50.15. Overall, the stock of L&T is performing well and showing a positive trend.
