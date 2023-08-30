comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 09:42:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.35 1.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.3 0.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.65 0.1%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,595.55 0.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 249.4 -0.7%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Surge in Positive Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Surge in Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 2716.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2730.7 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&TPremium
L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2705.55, the close price was 2694.5, the high price was 2722.65, and the low price was 2697. The company's market capitalization is 381,851.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2767, and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,179 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:46:32 AM IST

L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2730.7, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹2716.55

The current stock price of L&T is 2730.7 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

30 Aug 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months19.27%
6 Months29.2%
YTD30.65%
1 Year44.84%
30 Aug 2023, 09:33:17 AM IST

L&T Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:00:49 AM IST

L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2716.55, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹2694.5

The current price of L&T stock is 2716.55, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 22.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% or 22.05.

30 Aug 2023, 08:12:05 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2694.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 33,179 shares. The closing price for L&T was 2,694.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App