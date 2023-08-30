L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Surge in Positive Trading
30 Aug 2023
L&T stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 2716.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2730.7 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2705.55, the close price was ₹2694.5, the high price was ₹2722.65, and the low price was ₹2697. The company's market capitalization is ₹381,851.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2767, and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,179 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 09:46:32 AM IST
