L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 2716.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2730.7 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2705.55, the close price was 2694.5, the high price was 2722.65, and the low price was 2697. The company's market capitalization is 381,851.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2767, and the 52-week low is 1793.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,179 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹2730.7, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹2716.55

The current stock price of L&T is 2730.7 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

30 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.5%
3 Months19.27%
6 Months29.2%
YTD30.65%
1 Year44.84%
30 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST L&T Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2716.55, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹2694.5

The current price of L&T stock is 2716.55, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 22.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% or 22.05.

30 Aug 2023, 08:12 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2694.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 33,179 shares. The closing price for L&T was 2,694.5.

