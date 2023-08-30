L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2705.55, the close price was ₹2694.5, the high price was ₹2722.65, and the low price was ₹2697. The company's market capitalization is ₹381,851.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2767, and the 52-week low is ₹1793.96. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,179 shares.
The current stock price of L&T is ₹2730.7 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 14.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.5%
|3 Months
|19.27%
|6 Months
|29.2%
|YTD
|30.65%
|1 Year
|44.84%
The current price of L&T stock is ₹2716.55, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 22.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.82% or ₹22.05.
On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was 33,179 shares. The closing price for L&T was ₹2,694.5.
