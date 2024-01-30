L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Gains Ground in Trading

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3596.6, and the close price was ₹3591.7. The stock had a high of ₹3733.1 and a low of ₹3596.6. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹509730.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3660.5, and the 52-week low was ₹2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 50669 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T, currently trading at a spot price of 3697.1, has a bid price of 3720.15 and an offer price of 3722.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 300 each. The stock has an open interest of 10494300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Larsen & Toubro stock's low price for the day is ₹3675.75 and the high price is ₹3738.90.
The current stock price of L&T is ₹3708.35. There has been a 3.25 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹116.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|12.92%
|6 Months
|38.6%
|YTD
|5.16%
|1 Year
|72.07%
Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is ₹3708.35. There has been a percent change of 3.25, which indicates an increase in value. The net change is ₹116.65, meaning that the stock has gained ₹116.65 in value.
On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 50,669 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,591.7.
