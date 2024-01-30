Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Gains Ground in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
L&T stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.25 %. The stock closed at 3591.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3708.35 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3596.6, and the close price was 3591.7. The stock had a high of 3733.1 and a low of 3596.6. The market capitalization of L&T was 509730.62 crore. The 52-week high was 3660.5, and the 52-week low was 2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 50669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST L&T January futures opened at 3739.75 as against previous close of 3735.95

L&T, currently trading at a spot price of 3697.1, has a bid price of 3720.15 and an offer price of 3722.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 300 each. The stock has an open interest of 10494300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

Larsen & Toubro stock's low price for the day is 3675.75 and the high price is 3738.90.

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST L&T Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months12.92%
6 Months38.6%
YTD5.16%
1 Year72.07%
30 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3708.35, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹3591.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of L&T is 3708.35. There has been a percent change of 3.25, which indicates an increase in value. The net change is 116.65, meaning that the stock has gained 116.65 in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3591.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 50,669 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,591.7.

