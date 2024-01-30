L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Gains Ground in Trading

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3596.6, and the close price was ₹3591.7. The stock had a high of ₹3733.1 and a low of ₹3596.6. The market capitalization of L&T was ₹509730.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3660.5, and the 52-week low was ₹2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 50669 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.