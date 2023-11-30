Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 3080.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3091 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 3052.9, the close price was 3049.95, the high was 3089.8, and the low was 3049.5. The market cap was 423,367.75 crore, with a 52-week high of 3117.55 and a 52-week low of 2035.41. The BSE volume was 21817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Larsen & Toubro share price live: Today's Price range

Larsen & Toubro stock had a low price of 3059 and a high price of 3101.9.

30 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST L&T November futures opened at 3090.55 as against previous close of 3090.55

L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3087.35. The bid price is 3085.7, and the offer price is 3086.65. There is a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for this stock is 2213100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST L&T Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST L&T share price update :L&T trading at ₹3091, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹3080.05

The current stock price of L&T is 3091. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.95.

30 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months10.75%
6 Months40.13%
YTD48.18%
1 Year50.73%
30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹3080.05, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹3049.95

The current stock price of L&T is 3080.05. There has been a 0.99% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 30.1.

30 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3049.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,817. The closing price for the shares was 3049.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.