L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹3052.9, the close price was ₹3049.95, the high was ₹3089.8, and the low was ₹3049.5. The market cap was ₹423,367.75 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3117.55 and a 52-week low of ₹2035.41. The BSE volume was 21817 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Larsen & Toubro stock had a low price of ₹3059 and a high price of ₹3101.9.
L&T is currently trading at a spot price of 3087.35. The bid price is 3085.7, and the offer price is 3086.65. There is a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for this stock is 2213100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of L&T is ₹3091. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|10.75%
|6 Months
|40.13%
|YTD
|48.18%
|1 Year
|50.73%
The current stock price of L&T is ₹3080.05. There has been a 0.99% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 30.1.
On the last day of trading for L&T on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,817. The closing price for the shares was ₹3049.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!