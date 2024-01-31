Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -2.02 %. The stock closed at 3708.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3633.4 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of L&T was 3724.85, with a closing price of 3708.35. The stock reached a high of 3738.9 and a low of 3625 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T is 499428.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3733.1 and the 52-week low is 2069.18. The BSE volume for L&T was 72538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3708.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, L&T had a BSE volume of 72,538 shares and closed at a price of 3,708.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!