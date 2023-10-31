L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2899.95 and the close price was ₹2902.3. The stock had a high of ₹2932 and a low of ₹2856.85. The market capitalization of L&T was 402190.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3114 and the 52-week low was 1888.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 64875 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.