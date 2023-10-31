Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 2902.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2926.3 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T

On the last day, the open price of L&T was 2899.95 and the close price was 2902.3. The stock had a high of 2932 and a low of 2856.85. The market capitalization of L&T was 402190.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3114 and the 52-week low was 1888.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 64875 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST 'America will lead the way', Joe Biden inks executive order on Artificial Intelligence. All you need to know

https://www.livemint.com/ai/artificial-intelligence/america-will-lead-the-way-joe-biden-inks-executive-order-on-artificial-intelligence-all-you-need-to-know-11698720522062.html

31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST L&T Q2 Results Preview: Net profit likely to rise 25%, revenue to grow 18% YoY on strong orders

L&T is expected to see 25% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 to 2,786 crore, as per average analysts’ estimates.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/lt-q2-results-preview-net-profit-likely-to-rise-25-revenue-to-grow-18-yoy-on-strong-orders-11698723519988.html

31 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST 'America will lead the way', Joe Biden inks executive order on Artificial Intelligence. All you need to know

https://www.livemint.com/ai/artificial-intelligence/america-will-lead-the-way-joe-biden-inks-executive-order-on-artificial-intelligence-all-you-need-to-know-11698720522062.html

31 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST L&T share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.85%
3 Months13.5%
6 Months24.05%
YTD40.62%
1 Year48.5%
31 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST L&T share price Today :L&T trading at ₹2926.3, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹2902.3

The current price of L&T stock is 2926.3 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 24. This indicates that the stock has gone up by 0.83% and increased by 24 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹2902.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was recorded at 64,875 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,902.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.