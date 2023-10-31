L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of L&T was ₹2899.95 and the close price was ₹2902.3. The stock had a high of ₹2932 and a low of ₹2856.85. The market capitalization of L&T was 402190.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3114 and the 52-week low was 1888.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 64875 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/ai/artificial-intelligence/america-will-lead-the-way-joe-biden-inks-executive-order-on-artificial-intelligence-all-you-need-to-know-11698720522062.html
L&T is expected to see 25% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2023 to ₹2,786 crore, as per average analysts’ estimates.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/lt-q2-results-preview-net-profit-likely-to-rise-25-revenue-to-grow-18-yoy-on-strong-orders-11698723519988.html
https://www.livemint.com/ai/artificial-intelligence/america-will-lead-the-way-joe-biden-inks-executive-order-on-artificial-intelligence-all-you-need-to-know-11698720522062.html
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.85%
|3 Months
|13.5%
|6 Months
|24.05%
|YTD
|40.62%
|1 Year
|48.5%
The current price of L&T stock is ₹2926.3 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 24. This indicates that the stock has gone up by 0.83% and increased by 24 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for L&T was recorded at 64,875 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,902.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!