L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES

2 min read . 12:12 PM IST Trade

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 3.65 %. The stock closed at 3287.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3407.15 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.