L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3319.95 and closed at ₹3287.25, with a high of ₹3403.90 and a low of ₹3311.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹490,580 crore. Over the past year, L&T reached a 52-week high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50. The BSE recorded a volume of 42,744 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of L&T has surpassed the first resistance of ₹3384.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3477.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹3477.0 then there can be further positive price movement.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, L&T's trading volume has surged by 156.73% compared to yesterday, while the stock price has increased by 3.49%, reaching ₹3402. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price coupled with high volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T touched a high of 3403.9 & a low of 3358.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 3389.13 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3417.03
|Support 1
|3371.63
|Resistance 2
|3433.17
|Support 2
|3342.37
|Resistance 3
|3462.43
|Support 3
|3326.23
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3403.90 & ₹3311.75 yesterday to end at ₹3400. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend