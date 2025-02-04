Hello User
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 3.65 %. The stock closed at 3287.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3407.15 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3319.95 and closed at 3287.25, with a high of 3403.90 and a low of 3311.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 490,580 crore. Over the past year, L&T reached a 52-week high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50. The BSE recorded a volume of 42,744 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:12 PM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T trading at ₹3407.15, up 3.65% from yesterday's ₹3287.25

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of L&T has surpassed the first resistance of 3384.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3477.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 3477.0 then there can be further positive price movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:45 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 156.73% higher than yesterday

L&T Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, L&T's trading volume has surged by 156.73% compared to yesterday, while the stock price has increased by 3.49%, reaching 3402. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price coupled with high volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline.

04 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T touched a high of 3403.9 & a low of 3358.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 3389.13 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13417.03Support 13371.63
Resistance 23433.17Support 23342.37
Resistance 33462.43Support 33326.23
04 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3287.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3403.90 & 3311.75 yesterday to end at 3400. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

