L&T Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 4.76 %. The stock closed at 3287.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3443.60 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3319.95 and closed at 3287.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 3449.90 and a low of 3311.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 452,322.60 crore, L&T's shares traded at a BSE volume of 116,198. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3287.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3449.90 & 3311.75 yesterday to end at 3443.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

