L&T Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3319.95 and closed at ₹3287.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3449.90 and a low of ₹3311.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹452,322.60 crore, L&T's shares traded at a BSE volume of 116,198. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST
L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3287.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3449.90 & ₹3311.75 yesterday to end at ₹3443.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend