L&T Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3467.80 and closed at ₹3443.60, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3467.80 and a low of ₹3380.90 during the day. L&T's market capitalization stands at ₹465,690.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50. The BSE volume for the day was 111,063 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3429.45
|Support 1
|3357.95
|Resistance 2
|3475.95
|Support 2
|3332.95
|Resistance 3
|3500.95
|Support 3
|3286.45
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 21.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|12
|13
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3467.80 & ₹3380.90 yesterday to end at ₹3384.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend