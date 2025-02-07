Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

L&T Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 3384.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3352.90 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T's stock opened at 3400.40 and closed at 3384.40, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 3404 and a low of 3343 during the session. With a market capitalization of 461,355.98 crore, L&T's share performance reflects a 52-week high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50. The trading volume on BSE was 132,873 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST L&T Live Updates: Price Analysis

L&T Live Updates: The share price of L&T has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at 3361.45. However, over the past year, L&T shares have declined by 2.57%, also sitting at 3361.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.65%
3 Months-6.08%
6 Months-6.77%
YTD-8.83%
1 Year-2.57%
07 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 6 February, 2025: Cipla, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Trent, Bharat Electronics among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-6-february-2025-cipla-adani-ports-special-economic-zone-trent-bharat-electronics-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11738837994798.html

07 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST 'I was in-charge of making Taliban trans': Republican lawmaker takes a swipe at Trump govt amid USAID funding freeze

https://www.livemint.com/news/us-news/i-was-in-charge-of-making-taliban-trans-republican-lawmaker-takes-a-swipe-at-trump-govt-amid-usaid-funding-freeze-11738837289537.html

07 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Last year's pay hikes were bad enough. Don't ask about this year's.

India Inc. is bracing for a strict appraisal season with more focus on the top performers . Top consulting firms who chalk out appraisal cycles for their clients caution that average hikes may dip in some sectors versus the previous years.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/india-inc-annual-salary-jobs-kotak-mahindra-rbi-hr-deloitte-india-payroll-startup-esop-tata-motors-appraisal-season-11738839105619.html

07 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13389.0Support 13327.7
Resistance 23427.15Support 23304.55
Resistance 33450.3Support 33266.4
07 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4099.0, 22.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131313
    Buy13121314
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
07 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2535 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 132 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3384.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3404 & 3343 yesterday to end at 3352.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.