L&T Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T's stock opened at ₹3400.40 and closed at ₹3384.40, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3404 and a low of ₹3343 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹461,355.98 crore, L&T's share performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50. The trading volume on BSE was 132,873 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Live Updates: The share price of L&T has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹3361.45. However, over the past year, L&T shares have declined by 2.57%, also sitting at ₹3361.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.65%
|3 Months
|-6.08%
|6 Months
|-6.77%
|YTD
|-8.83%
|1 Year
|-2.57%
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-6-february-2025-cipla-adani-ports-special-economic-zone-trent-bharat-electronics-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11738837994798.html
https://www.livemint.com/news/us-news/i-was-in-charge-of-making-taliban-trans-republican-lawmaker-takes-a-swipe-at-trump-govt-amid-usaid-funding-freeze-11738837289537.html
India Inc. is bracing for a strict appraisal season with more focus on the top performers . Top consulting firms who chalk out appraisal cycles for their clients caution that average hikes may dip in some sectors versus the previous years.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/india-inc-annual-salary-jobs-kotak-mahindra-rbi-hr-deloitte-india-payroll-startup-esop-tata-motors-appraisal-season-11738839105619.html
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3389.0
|Support 1
|3327.7
|Resistance 2
|3427.15
|Support 2
|3304.55
|Resistance 3
|3450.3
|Support 3
|3266.4
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 22.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|12
|13
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 132 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3404 & ₹3343 yesterday to end at ₹3352.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend