L&T Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened and closed at ₹3432.8, with a high of ₹3475.8 and a low of ₹3370. The market capitalization stood at ₹475484.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3859.65 and the low was ₹2163.77. The BSE volume for the day was 78796 shares traded.
The volume of L&T traded until 12 AM is 88.95% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at ₹3450, up by 0.5%. Volume traded is a key indicator, in addition to price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 3454.07 and 3392.52 in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 3392.52 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3454.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3473.73
|Support 1
|3420.43
|Resistance 2
|3501.42
|Support 2
|3394.82
|Resistance 3
|3527.03
|Support 3
|3367.13
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3557.37
|10 Days
|3565.04
|20 Days
|3662.11
|50 Days
|3579.41
|100 Days
|3527.11
|300 Days
|3192.32
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of L&T share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The stock traded in the range of ₹3475.8 & ₹3370 yesterday to end at ₹3432.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
