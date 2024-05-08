Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

L&T Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 12:47 PM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 3432.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3458.9 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T's stock opened and closed at 3432.8, with a high of 3475.8 and a low of 3370. The market capitalization stood at 475484.13 crore. The 52-week high was 3859.65 and the low was 2163.77. The BSE volume for the day was 78796 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 12:47 PM IST L&T share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 88.95% higher than yesterday

The volume of L&T traded until 12 AM is 88.95% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently trading at 3450, up by 0.5%. Volume traded is a key indicator, in addition to price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

08 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST L&T share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 3454.07 and 3392.52 in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 3392.52 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3454.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13473.73Support 13420.43
Resistance 23501.42Support 23394.82
Resistance 33527.03Support 33367.13
08 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST L&T share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3557.37
10 Days3565.04
20 Days3662.11
50 Days3579.41
100 Days3527.11
300 Days3192.32
08 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST L&T Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of L&T share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

08 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3432.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3475.8 & 3370 yesterday to end at 3432.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.