L&T Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened and closed at ₹3432.8, with a high of ₹3496.45 and a low of ₹3370. The market capitalization stood at ₹479099.51 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3859.65, and the 52-week low was ₹2163.77. The BSE volume for L&T was 112381 shares.
The trading volume yesterday was 53.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 112 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹3496.45 & ₹3370 yesterday to end at ₹3432.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
