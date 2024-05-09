Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 3432.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3485.2 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened and closed at 3432.8, with a high of 3496.45 and a low of 3370. The market capitalization stood at 479099.51 crore. The 52-week high was 3859.65, and the 52-week low was 2163.77. The BSE volume for L&T was 112381 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST L&T share price Today : L&T volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2749 k

The trading volume yesterday was 53.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 112 k.

09 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3432.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3496.45 & 3370 yesterday to end at 3432.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

