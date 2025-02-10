L&T Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3397.85 and closed at ₹3352.90, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3397.85 and a low of ₹3312 during the day. L&T's market capitalization stands at ₹459,223.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 101,140 shares for the day.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3370.2
|Support 1
|3311.35
|Resistance 2
|3399.5
|Support 2
|3281.8
|Resistance 3
|3429.05
|Support 3
|3252.5
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 22.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1722 k & BSE volume was 101 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3397.85 & ₹3312 yesterday to end at ₹3337.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend