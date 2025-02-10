Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 3352.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3337.40 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3397.85 and closed at 3352.90, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 3397.85 and a low of 3312 during the day. L&T's market capitalization stands at 459,223.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 101,140 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to Watch: NHPC, Oil India, Cipla, L&T Finance, BHEL, Delhivery, and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-nhpc-oil-india-cipla-l-t-finance-bhel-delhivery-and-more-11739118346574.html

10 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13370.2Support 13311.35
Resistance 23399.5Support 23281.8
Resistance 33429.05Support 33252.5
10 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4099.0, 22.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131313
    Buy13131314
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
10 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 1823 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2515 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1722 k & BSE volume was 101 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3352.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3397.85 & 3312 yesterday to end at 3337.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

