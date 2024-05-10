Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

L&T Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 10 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -6 %. The stock closed at 3485.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3276.15 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price TodayPremium
L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at 3359.95 and closed at 3485.2. The highest price reached during the day was 3376.9, while the lowest was 3267.2. The market capitalization stood at 450362.06 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was 3859.65, and the low was 2163.77. The BSE volume for the day was 345757 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 09:01:02 AM IST

10 May 2024, 09:01:02 AM IST

10 May 2024, 09:01:01 AM IST

10 May 2024, 08:47:13 AM IST

L&T share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13344.42Support 13234.07
Resistance 23415.88Support 23195.18
Resistance 33454.77Support 33123.72
10 May 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

L&T share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4051.0, 23.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1874.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13141414
    Buy14131212
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2111
10 May 2024, 08:22:30 AM IST

L&T share price Today : L&T volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3416 k

The trading volume yesterday was 264.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 345 k.

10 May 2024, 08:04:03 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3485.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3376.9 & 3267.2 yesterday to end at 3485.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

