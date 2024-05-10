L&T Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at ₹3359.95 and closed at ₹3485.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3376.9, while the lowest was ₹3267.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹450362.06 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was ₹3859.65, and the low was ₹2163.77. The BSE volume for the day was 345757 shares traded.
L&T share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3344.42
|Support 1
|3234.07
|Resistance 2
|3415.88
|Support 2
|3195.18
|Resistance 3
|3454.77
|Support 3
|3123.72
L&T share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4051.0, 23.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1874.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|14
|14
|Buy
|14
|13
|12
|12
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
L&T share price Today : L&T volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3416 k
The trading volume yesterday was 264.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 345 k.
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3485.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹3376.9 & ₹3267.2 yesterday to end at ₹3485.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
