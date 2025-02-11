L&T Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3343.85 and closed at ₹3337.40, experiencing a daily high of ₹3347.80 and a low of ₹3295. The market capitalization stood at ₹458,012.32 crores. Over the past year, L&T reached a 52-week high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,524 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1236 k & BSE volume was 72 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3347.80 & ₹3295 yesterday to end at ₹3328.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend