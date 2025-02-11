Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 3337.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3328.60 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3343.85 and closed at 3337.40, experiencing a daily high of 3347.80 and a low of 3295. The market capitalization stood at 458,012.32 crores. Over the past year, L&T reached a 52-week high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 72,524 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 1309 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2425 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1236 k & BSE volume was 72 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3337.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3347.80 & 3295 yesterday to end at 3328.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

