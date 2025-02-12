L&T Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3375 and closed at ₹3328.60, experiencing a high of ₹3375 and a low of ₹3231.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹445,855.44 crore. Over the past year, L&T reached a 52-week high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50. The trading volume on the BSE was 119,427 shares, indicating active market participation.
L&T Live Updates: The share price of L&T has increased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹3249.95. Over the past year, L&T's shares have seen a slight gain of 0.04%, maintaining the same price of ₹3249.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.21%
|3 Months
|-6.93%
|6 Months
|-7.1%
|YTD
|-7.5%
|1 Year
|0.04%
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3324.03
|Support 1
|3194.03
|Resistance 2
|3407.52
|Support 2
|3147.52
|Resistance 3
|3454.03
|Support 3
|3064.03
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 26.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 119 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3375 & ₹3231.10 yesterday to end at ₹3240.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend