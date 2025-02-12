L&T Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Hello User
L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.65 %. The stock closed at 3328.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3240.25 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3375 and closed at 3328.60, experiencing a high of 3375 and a low of 3231.10. The market capitalization stood at 445,855.44 crore. Over the past year, L&T reached a 52-week high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50. The trading volume on the BSE was 119,427 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST L&T Live Updates: Price Analysis

L&T Live Updates: The share price of L&T has increased by 0.30%, currently trading at 3249.95. Over the past year, L&T's shares have seen a slight gain of 0.04%, maintaining the same price of 3249.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.21%
3 Months-6.93%
6 Months-7.1%
YTD-7.5%
1 Year0.04%
The Centre makes direct cash transfers under several schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, National Scheme of Incentive to Girls for Secondary Education, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme.

12 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13324.03Support 13194.03
Resistance 23407.52Support 23147.52
Resistance 33454.03Support 33064.03
12 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4099.0, 26.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131313
    Buy13131314
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2505 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 119 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3328.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3375 & 3231.10 yesterday to end at 3240.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

