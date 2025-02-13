Explore
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3289.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3283.75 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates
L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3250.25 and closed at 3240.25, experiencing a high of 3300 and a low of 3220.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 452,336.35 crore. Over the past year, L&T reached a 52-week high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 83,917 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:33:48 AM IST

L&T Live Updates: L&T trading at ₹3283.75, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3289.30

L&T Live Updates: L&T share price is at 3283.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3241.3 and 3319.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3241.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3319.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:17:40 AM IST

L&T Live Updates: Price Analysis

L&T Live Updates: The share price of L&T has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at 3279.50. Over the past year, L&T shares have experienced a marginal increase of 0.04%, maintaining the same price of 3279.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.21%
3 Months-6.93%
6 Months-7.1%
YTD-7.5%
1 Year0.04%
13 Feb 2025, 09:00:32 AM IST

13 Feb 2025, 09:00:31 AM IST

13 Feb 2025, 09:00:31 AM IST

13 Feb 2025, 08:46:36 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13319.05Support 13241.3
Resistance 23348.4Support 23192.9
Resistance 33396.8Support 33163.55
13 Feb 2025, 08:35:25 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4099.0, 24.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131313
    Buy13131314
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 1716 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2471 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1632 k & BSE volume was 83 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:01:26 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3240.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3300 & 3220.05 yesterday to end at 3289.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

