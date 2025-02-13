L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3250.25 and closed at ₹3240.25, experiencing a high of ₹3300 and a low of ₹3220.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹452,336.35 crore. Over the past year, L&T reached a 52-week high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 83,917 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Live Updates: L&T share price is at ₹3283.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3241.3 and ₹3319.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3241.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3319.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
L&T Live Updates: The share price of L&T has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹3279.50. Over the past year, L&T shares have experienced a marginal increase of 0.04%, maintaining the same price of ₹3279.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.21%
|3 Months
|-6.93%
|6 Months
|-7.1%
|YTD
|-7.5%
|1 Year
|0.04%
L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan blames welfare benefits for keeping workers in villages, but the real issue is urban job security. Instead of questioning subsidies, India’s construction giants should raise wages and build safety nets for migrant labourers.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3319.05
|Support 1
|3241.3
|Resistance 2
|3348.4
|Support 2
|3192.9
|Resistance 3
|3396.8
|Support 3
|3163.55
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 24.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1632 k & BSE volume was 83 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3300 & ₹3220.05 yesterday to end at ₹3289.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend