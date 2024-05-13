L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock dips as market sentiment turns negative

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at ₹3284.6 and closed at ₹3276.15. The high for the day was ₹3305.8 and the low was ₹3235.15. The market capitalization was ₹450692.54 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was ₹3859.65 and the 52-week low was ₹2163.77. The BSE volume for the day was 243,704 shares traded.
L&T share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.35%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for L&T indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may want to consider maintaining their short positions.
L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹3250, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3271.35
L&T share price is at ₹3250 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3237.02 and ₹3308.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3237.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3308.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
L&T share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of L&T has decreased by 0.77% and is currently trading at ₹3246.00. Over the past year, L&T shares have increased by 46.24% to ₹3246.00. In comparison, Nifty rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.52%
|3 Months
|-3.04%
|6 Months
|7.85%
|YTD
|-7.22%
|1 Year
|46.24%
L&T share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3308.57
|Support 1
|3237.02
|Resistance 2
|3343.13
|Support 2
|3200.03
|Resistance 3
|3380.12
|Support 3
|3165.47
L&T share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4051.0, 23.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1874.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4410.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|14
|14
|14
|Buy
|14
|13
|13
|12
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
L&T share price Today : L&T volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3554 k
The trading volume yesterday was 23.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.
L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3276.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹3305.8 & ₹3235.15 yesterday to end at ₹3276.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
