L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock dips as market sentiment turns negative
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T stock dips as market sentiment turns negative

9 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

L&T stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 3271.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3250 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Stock Price TodayPremium
L&T Stock Price Today

L&T Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T opened at 3284.6 and closed at 3276.15. The high for the day was 3305.8 and the low was 3235.15. The market capitalization was 450692.54 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was 3859.65 and the 52-week low was 2163.77. The BSE volume for the day was 243,704 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:41:14 AM IST

L&T share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.4%; Futures open interest increased by 0.35%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for L&T indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may want to consider maintaining their short positions.

13 May 2024, 09:32:58 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T trading at ₹3250, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3271.35

L&T share price is at 3250 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3237.02 and 3308.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3237.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3308.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:26:34 AM IST

13 May 2024, 09:20:44 AM IST

L&T share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of L&T has decreased by 0.77% and is currently trading at 3246.00. Over the past year, L&T shares have increased by 46.24% to 3246.00. In comparison, Nifty rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.52%
3 Months-3.04%
6 Months7.85%
YTD-7.22%
1 Year46.24%
13 May 2024, 09:01:01 AM IST

13 May 2024, 09:01:01 AM IST

13 May 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

L&T share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13308.57Support 13237.02
Resistance 23343.13Support 23200.03
Resistance 33380.12Support 33165.47
13 May 2024, 08:36:04 AM IST

L&T share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4051.0, 23.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1874.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4410.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13141414
    Buy14131312
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2111
13 May 2024, 08:17:44 AM IST

L&T share price Today : L&T volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3554 k

The trading volume yesterday was 23.1% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.

13 May 2024, 08:06:51 AM IST

L&T share price Live :L&T closed at ₹3276.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 3305.8 & 3235.15 yesterday to end at 3276.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

