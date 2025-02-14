L&T Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3318.95 and closed at ₹3289.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3318.95 and a low of ₹3252.55 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹449,770.14 crore. Over the past year, L&T's stock has seen a high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50, with a trading volume of 64,738 shares on the BSE.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3298.08
|Support 1
|3236.13
|Resistance 2
|3337.47
|Support 2
|3213.57
|Resistance 3
|3360.03
|Support 3
|3174.18
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 25.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2500 k
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 64 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3289.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3318.95 & ₹3252.55 yesterday to end at ₹3268.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend