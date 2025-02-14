Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
L&T Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2025, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 3289.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3268.70 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3318.95 and closed at 3289.30, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 3318.95 and a low of 3252.55 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 449,770.14 crore. Over the past year, L&T's stock has seen a high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50, with a trading volume of 64,738 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13298.08Support 13236.13
Resistance 23337.47Support 23213.57
Resistance 33360.03Support 33174.18
14 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4099.0, 25.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131313
    Buy13131314
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
14 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2500 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 64 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3289.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3318.95 & 3252.55 yesterday to end at 3268.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

