Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 18 2025 09:20:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 -0.63%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.50 1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 684.80 -0.25%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,674.05 -0.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 722.70 -0.73%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

L&T Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 18 Feb 2025, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 3238.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3221.55 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3203.05 and closed higher at 3238.10, reaching a peak of 3238.10 during the session. The stock recorded a low of 3193.25. With a market capitalization of 443282.34 crore, L&T's shares traded a volume of 64,986 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50, indicating significant market activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:21:07 AM IST

L&T Live Updates: Price Analysis

L&T Live Updates: The share price of L&T has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at 3217.45. Over the past year, L&T's shares have dropped by 4.87%, reaching 3217.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22959.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.21%
3 Months-7.44%
6 Months-9.37%
YTD-10.69%
1 Year-4.87%
18 Feb 2025, 09:02:36 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 17 February, 2025: Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-17-february-2025-adani-enterprises-bajaj-finserv-mahindra-mahindra-bharti-airtel-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11739788394077.html

18 Feb 2025, 09:02:36 AM IST

Save big on tech: Score up to 75% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, and more

https://www.livemint.com/technology/gadgets/save-big-on-tech-score-up-to-75-off-on-laptops-tablets-smartwatches-headphones-and-more-11739784629806.html

18 Feb 2025, 09:02:36 AM IST

Unleash your potential, Xi tells Jack Ma, Chinese business leaders to shore up economy

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/unleash-your-potential-xi-tells-jack-ma-chinese-business-leaders-to-shore-up-economy-11739797013979.html

18 Feb 2025, 08:47:41 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13244.28Support 13199.43
Resistance 23264.27Support 23174.57
Resistance 33289.13Support 33154.58
18 Feb 2025, 08:30:35 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4099.0, 27.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131313
    Buy13131314
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2444 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1966 k & BSE volume was 64 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:02:28 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3238.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3238.10 & 3193.25 yesterday to end at 3221.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue