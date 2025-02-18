L&T Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3203.05 and closed higher at ₹3238.10, reaching a peak of ₹3238.10 during the session. The stock recorded a low of ₹3193.25. With a market capitalization of ₹443282.34 crore, L&T's shares traded a volume of 64,986 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50, indicating significant market activity.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Live Updates: Price Analysis
L&T Live Updates: The share price of L&T has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹3217.45. Over the past year, L&T's shares have dropped by 4.87%, reaching ₹3217.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22959.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.21%
|3 Months
|-7.44%
|6 Months
|-9.37%
|YTD
|-10.69%
|1 Year
|-4.87%
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3244.28
|Support 1
|3199.43
|Resistance 2
|3264.27
|Support 2
|3174.57
|Resistance 3
|3289.13
|Support 3
|3154.58
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 27.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2444 k
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1966 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3238.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3238.10 & ₹3193.25 yesterday to end at ₹3221.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend