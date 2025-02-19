Hello User
L&T Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 3221.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3220.75 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3229.95 and closed at 3221.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 3237.25 and a low of 3183.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 443,172.26 crore, L&T continues to show resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 3963, while the 52-week low is 3175.50, with a BSE volume of 69,823 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2489 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3221.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3237.25 & 3183.25 yesterday to end at 3220.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

