L&T Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3229.95 and closed at ₹3221.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹3237.25 and a low of ₹3183.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹443,172.26 crore, L&T continues to show resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3963, while the 52-week low is ₹3175.50, with a BSE volume of 69,823 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3237.25 & ₹3183.25 yesterday to end at ₹3220.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend