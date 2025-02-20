L&T Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3224.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹3220.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3302 and a low of ₹3211.30. With a market capitalization of ₹451,015.41 crore, L&T's shares traded at a volume of 87,221 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3313.87
|Support 1
|3222.62
|Resistance 2
|3353.98
|Support 2
|3171.48
|Resistance 3
|3405.12
|Support 3
|3131.37
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 25.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1677 k & BSE volume was 87 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3302 & ₹3211.30 yesterday to end at ₹3277.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend