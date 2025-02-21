L&T Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3273.70 and closed slightly higher at ₹3277.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3286.70 and a low of ₹3247.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹450,877.81 crore, L&T's performance reflects a stable position within its 52-week range, with a high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50. The BSE volume recorded was 50,401 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Live Updates: Price Analysis
L&T Live Updates: L&T's share price has increased by 0.69%, currently trading at ₹3298.00. However, over the past year, L&T's shares have decreased by 0.62%, also at ₹3298.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.37%
|3 Months
|-4.2%
|6 Months
|-9.17%
|YTD
|-9.2%
|1 Year
|-0.62%
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3290.95
|Support 1
|3253.25
|Resistance 2
|3307.05
|Support 2
|3231.65
|Resistance 3
|3328.65
|Support 3
|3215.55
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 25.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 1287 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2477 k
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1236 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3277.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3286.70 & ₹3247.60 yesterday to end at ₹3276.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend