L&T Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2025, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 3277.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3276.75 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3273.70 and closed slightly higher at 3277.75. The stock reached a high of 3286.70 and a low of 3247.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 450,877.81 crore, L&T's performance reflects a stable position within its 52-week range, with a high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50. The BSE volume recorded was 50,401 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST L&T Live Updates: Price Analysis

L&T Live Updates: L&T's share price has increased by 0.69%, currently trading at 3298.00. However, over the past year, L&T's shares have decreased by 0.62%, also at 3298.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22913.15 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.37%
3 Months-4.2%
6 Months-9.17%
YTD-9.2%
1 Year-0.62%
21 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13290.95Support 13253.25
Resistance 23307.05Support 23231.65
Resistance 33328.65Support 33215.55
21 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4099.0, 25.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131313
    Buy13131314
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 1287 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2477 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1236 k & BSE volume was 51 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3277.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3286.70 & 3247.60 yesterday to end at 3276.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

