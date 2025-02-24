Explore
LIVE UPDATES

L&T Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went up today, 24 Feb 2025, by 1.10 %. The stock closed at 3275.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3311.50 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3279.25 and closed at 3275.40, experiencing a high of 3325 and a low of 3275. The company's market capitalization stood at 455,389.21 crore. Over the past year, L&T reached a 52-week high of 3963 and a low of 3175.50. The BSE reported a trading volume of 52,867 shares for the day, reflecting moderate investor activity.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:00:32 AM IST

24 Feb 2025, 09:00:31 AM IST

24 Feb 2025, 08:46:36 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13336.63Support 13282.63
Resistance 23357.77Support 23249.77
Resistance 33390.63Support 33228.63
24 Feb 2025, 08:30:36 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4099.0, 23.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131313
    Buy13131314
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:16:02 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 1759 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2486 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1706 k & BSE volume was 52 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:04:03 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3275.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3325 & 3275 yesterday to end at 3311.50. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

