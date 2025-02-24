L&T Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3279.25 and closed at ₹3275.40, experiencing a high of ₹3325 and a low of ₹3275. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹455,389.21 crore. Over the past year, L&T reached a 52-week high of ₹3963 and a low of ₹3175.50. The BSE reported a trading volume of 52,867 shares for the day, reflecting moderate investor activity.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3336.63
|Support 1
|3282.63
|Resistance 2
|3357.77
|Support 2
|3249.77
|Resistance 3
|3390.63
|Support 3
|3228.63
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 23.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1706 k & BSE volume was 52 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3325 & ₹3275 yesterday to end at ₹3311.50. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.