L&T Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 3538.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3534.45 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3562.8, reached a high of 3562.8, and a low of 3503.15 before closing at 3538.4. The market capitalization was 486070.67 crore, with a 52-week high of 3948.6 and a 52-week low of 2547.85. The BSE volume for the day was 59732 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM IST L&T Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

L&T Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3533.92 and 3497.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 3497.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3533.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13544.65Support 13517.4
Resistance 23555.95Support 23501.45
Resistance 33571.9Support 33490.15
24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST L&T Share Price Today Live: L&T closed at ₹3538.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3562.8 & 3503.15 yesterday to end at 3534.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

