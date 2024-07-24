L&T Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3562.8, reached a high of ₹3562.8, and a low of ₹3503.15 before closing at ₹3538.4. The market capitalization was ₹486070.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3948.6 and a 52-week low of ₹2547.85. The BSE volume for the day was 59732 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3533.92 and 3497.07 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 3497.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3533.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3544.65
|Support 1
|3517.4
|Resistance 2
|3555.95
|Support 2
|3501.45
|Resistance 3
|3571.9
|Support 3
|3490.15
L&T Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3562.8 & ₹3503.15 yesterday to end at ₹3534.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.