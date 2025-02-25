Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 25 2025 09:32:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.40 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.60 -1.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 671.00 0.42%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,762.55 1.96%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,217.80 0.25%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 3257 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3220.20 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at 3309.85 and closed at 3314.60, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 3326.10 and a low of 3250.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 447,894.50 crore, L&T's performance remains robust, especially considering its 52-week high of 3963 and low of 3175.50. The BSE volume recorded was 88,703 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:50:48 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Today, L&T's share price decreased by 1.05%, bringing it down to 3222.85, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like DLF and Macrotech Developers are experiencing declines, Indus Towers and Rail Vikas Nigam are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remain relatively flat, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Larsen & Toubro3222.85-34.15-1.053963.03175.5443198.28
DLF667.0-6.55-0.97967.0650.6165103.29
Macrotech Developers1192.75-2.45-0.21648.0978.0119168.07
Indus Towers333.73.651.11460.7231.3588035.49
Rail Vikas Nigam367.73.550.97647.0213.076666.19
25 Feb 2025, 09:40:33 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.32%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.3%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in L&T suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:32:14 AM IST

L&T Live Updates: L&T trading at ₹3220.20, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹3257

L&T Live Updates: The current market price of L&T has broken the first support of 3236.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3213.53. If the stock price breaks the second support of 3213.53 then there can be further negative price movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:19:38 AM IST

L&T Live Updates: Price Analysis

L&T Live Updates: The share price of L&T has decreased by 1.31%, currently trading at 3214.45. Over the past year, L&T shares have declined by 3.84%, also settling at 3214.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.11%
3 Months-6.6%
6 Months-10.55%
YTD-9.7%
1 Year-3.84%
25 Feb 2025, 09:02:04 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 February, 2025: Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Wipro, HCL Technologies among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-24-february-2025-mahindra-mahindra-dr-reddys-laboratories-wipro-hcl-technologies-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11740393193400.html

25 Feb 2025, 09:02:03 AM IST

Income Tax Return: Only five weeks left to invest in tax-saving instruments this fiscal

https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/income-tax-return-only-five-weeks-left-to-invest-in-tax-saving-instruments-this-fiscal-11740395489446.html

25 Feb 2025, 09:02:03 AM IST

Mutual Funds: Does the date of SIP make a difference to the long term wealth creation?

https://www.livemint.com/money/personal-finance/mutual-funds-does-the-date-of-sip-make-a-difference-to-the-long-term-wealth-creation-11740404184694.html

25 Feb 2025, 09:02:03 AM IST

Indian benchmarks likely to open flat amid foreign sell-off, weak sentiment

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indian-benchmarks-likely-to-open-flat-amid-foreign-sell-off-weak-sentiment-11740451659468.html

25 Feb 2025, 08:50:17 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13303.77Support 13236.37
Resistance 23348.33Support 23213.53
Resistance 33371.17Support 33168.97
25 Feb 2025, 08:30:52 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4099.0, 25.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131313
    Buy13131214
    Hold2222
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 1601 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2479 k

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1512 k & BSE volume was 88 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:02:53 AM IST

L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3314.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 3326.10 & 3250.05 yesterday to end at 3257. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue