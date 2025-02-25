L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, L&T opened at ₹3309.85 and closed at ₹3314.60, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹3326.10 and a low of ₹3250.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹447,894.50 crore, L&T's performance remains robust, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹3963 and low of ₹3175.50. The BSE volume recorded was 88,703 shares traded.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Today, L&T's share price decreased by 1.05%, bringing it down to ₹3222.85, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like DLF and Macrotech Developers are experiencing declines, Indus Towers and Rail Vikas Nigam are seeing gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex remain relatively flat, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Larsen & Toubro
|3222.85
|-34.15
|-1.05
|3963.0
|3175.5
|443198.28
|DLF
|667.0
|-6.55
|-0.97
|967.0
|650.6
|165103.29
|Macrotech Developers
|1192.75
|-2.45
|-0.2
|1648.0
|978.0
|119168.07
|Indus Towers
|333.7
|3.65
|1.11
|460.7
|231.35
|88035.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|367.7
|3.55
|0.97
|647.0
|213.0
|76666.19
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.32%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.3%
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in L&T suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
L&T Live Updates: L&T trading at ₹3220.20, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹3257
L&T Live Updates: The current market price of L&T has broken the first support of ₹3236.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3213.53. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹3213.53 then there can be further negative price movement.
L&T Live Updates: Price Analysis
L&T Live Updates: The share price of L&T has decreased by 1.31%, currently trading at ₹3214.45. Over the past year, L&T shares have declined by 3.84%, also settling at ₹3214.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.11%
|3 Months
|-6.6%
|6 Months
|-10.55%
|YTD
|-9.7%
|1 Year
|-3.84%
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3303.77
|Support 1
|3236.37
|Resistance 2
|3348.33
|Support 2
|3213.53
|Resistance 3
|3371.17
|Support 3
|3168.97
L&T Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4099.0, 25.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T volume yesterday was 1601 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2479 k
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1512 k & BSE volume was 88 k.
L&T Share Price Live Updates: L&T closed at ₹3314.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
L&T Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹3326.10 & ₹3250.05 yesterday to end at ₹3257. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend