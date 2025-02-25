LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:50 AM IST

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 3257 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3220.20 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.