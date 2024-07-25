L&T Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at ₹3562.8 and closed at ₹3538.4. The stock reached a high of ₹3562.8 and a low of ₹3501. The market capitalization stood at ₹483,864.04 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was ₹3948.6, while the 52-week low was ₹2547.85. The BSE volume for the day was 192,338 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-24-july-2024-hdfc-life-insurance-company-bharat-petroleum-corporation-bajaj-finserv-tata-consumer-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11721817201583.html
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/multibagger-stock-aurum-proptech-yielded-1335-returns-in-less-than-4-years-can-it-keep-the-momentum-going-11721820732754.html
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/lt-q1-results-net-profit-rises-12-to-2-786-crore-revenue-at-55-120-crore-11721822378236.html
The local train services in Mumbai were disrupted for about an hour after a bamboo structure had fallen on an overhead wire between Sion and Matunga stations.
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mumbai-news-commuters-walk-on-tracks-as-local-train-services-disrupted-by-fallen-bamboo-structure-watch-video-11721825487904.html
Top news on 24 July: From quarter one results of L&T, Axis Bank to fa fatal plane crash in Nepal's Kathmandu, several newsmakers dominated 24 July. Take a look below.
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/top-news-on-24-july-l-t-and-axis-bank-q1-results-nepal-plane-crash-india-bloc-protests-budget-2024-and-more-11721828664417.html
https://www.livemint.com/budget/news/govt-has-no-plan-to-reconsider-real-estate-ltcg-tax-changes-says-report-11721832762155.html
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/wall-street-today-us-stocks-decline-nasdaq-down-1-46-after-lacklustre-tesla-alphabet-results-11721828723590.html
The company's consolidated order book grew 19% year-on-year in the June quarter, with the share of international orders at 38%.
/companies/company-results/lt-sees-order-book-nearly-doubling-to-9-trillion-in-fy25-with-highest-ever-rating-strongest-ever-project-pipeline-11721833944539.html
https://www.livemint.com/news/paris-olympic-games-2024-all-about-indias-contingent-2nd-largest-team-most-number-of-athletes-from-haryana-11721698945025.html
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, 25 July:
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-l-t-nestle-techm-rel-bikaji-syngene-11721876353642.html
L&T Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3546.97
|Support 1
|3490.02
|Resistance 2
|3580.93
|Support 2
|3467.03
|Resistance 3
|3603.92
|Support 3
|3433.07
L&T Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4000.0, 13.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2781.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|15
|15
|14
|13
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
L&T Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 192 k.
L&T Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3562.8 & ₹3501 yesterday to end at ₹3519.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.