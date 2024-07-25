Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

L&T Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 3538.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3519.4 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) opened at 3562.8 and closed at 3538.4. The stock reached a high of 3562.8 and a low of 3501. The market capitalization stood at 483,864.04 crore. The 52-week high for L&T was 3948.6, while the 52-week low was 2547.85. The BSE volume for the day was 192,338 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 24 July, 2024: HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Consumer among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-24-july-2024-hdfc-life-insurance-company-bharat-petroleum-corporation-bajaj-finserv-tata-consumer-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11721817201583.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Multibagger Stock: Aurum Proptech yielded 1335% returns in less than 4 years; can it keep the momentum going?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/multibagger-stock-aurum-proptech-yielded-1335-returns-in-less-than-4-years-can-it-keep-the-momentum-going-11721820732754.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST L&T Q1 results: Net profit rises 12% to ₹2,786 crore; here are 5 key highlights

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/lt-q1-results-net-profit-rises-12-to-2-786-crore-revenue-at-55-120-crore-11721822378236.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Mumbai news: Commuters walk on tracks as local train services disrupted by fallen bamboo structure | Watch video

The local train services in Mumbai were disrupted for about an hour after a bamboo structure had fallen on an overhead wire between Sion and Matunga stations.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mumbai-news-commuters-walk-on-tracks-as-local-train-services-disrupted-by-fallen-bamboo-structure-watch-video-11721825487904.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Top news on 24 July: L&T and Axis Bank Q1 results, Nepal plane crash, INDIA bloc protests Budget 2024, and more

Top news on 24 July: From quarter one results of L&T, Axis Bank to fa fatal plane crash in Nepal's Kathmandu, several newsmakers dominated 24 July. Take a look below.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/top-news-on-24-july-l-t-and-axis-bank-q1-results-nepal-plane-crash-india-bloc-protests-budget-2024-and-more-11721828664417.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Govt has no plan to reconsider real estate LTCG tax changes, says report

https://www.livemint.com/budget/news/govt-has-no-plan-to-reconsider-real-estate-ltcg-tax-changes-says-report-11721832762155.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Wall Street today: Lacklustre Tesla & Alphabet results drag Nasdaq down nearly 2%

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/wall-street-today-us-stocks-decline-nasdaq-down-1-46-after-lacklustre-tesla-alphabet-results-11721828723590.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST L&T sees order book nearly doubling to ₹9 trillion in FY25 with highest ever rating, strongest ever project pipeline

The company's consolidated order book grew 19% year-on-year in the June quarter, with the share of international orders at 38%.

/companies/company-results/lt-sees-order-book-nearly-doubling-to-9-trillion-in-fy25-with-highest-ever-rating-strongest-ever-project-pipeline-11721833944539.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Paris Olympic Games 2024: All about India's contingent--2nd largest team, most number of athletes from Haryana

https://www.livemint.com/news/paris-olympic-games-2024-all-about-indias-contingent-2nd-largest-team-most-number-of-athletes-from-haryana-11721698945025.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST Stocks to watch: L&T, Nestle, TechM, REL, Bikaji Foods, Syngene International

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, 25 July:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-l-t-nestle-techm-rel-bikaji-syngene-11721876353642.html

25 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST L&T Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13546.97Support 13490.02
Resistance 23580.93Support 23467.03
Resistance 33603.92Support 33433.07
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST L&T Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4000.0, 13.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2781.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy15151413
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
25 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST L&T Share Price Today Live: L&T volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3129 k

L&T Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 192 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST L&T Share Price Today Live: L&T closed at ₹3538.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3562.8 & 3501 yesterday to end at 3519.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.