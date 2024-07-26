Explore
L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plummets in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 3620.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3619.35 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the open price was 3548.95, the close price was 3519.4, the high was 3630.55, and the low was 3536.15. The market capitalization was 498107.47 cr, with a 52-week high of 3948.6 and a 52-week low of 2547.85. The BSE volume for the day was 122562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:35:34 AM IST

L&T Share Price Today Live: L&T trading at ₹3619.35, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹3620.4

L&T Share Price Today Live: L&T share price is at 3619.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3559.23 and 3658.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3559.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3658.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:23:02 AM IST

26 Jul 2024, 09:15:46 AM IST

L&T Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

L&T Share Price Today Live: The share price of L&T has decreased by -0.40% and is currently trading at 3605.95. Over the past year, L&T shares have increased by 37.07% to 3605.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.01%
3 Months-7.96%
6 Months0.72%
YTD2.64%
1 Year37.07%
26 Jul 2024, 09:01:36 AM IST

26 Jul 2024, 09:01:35 AM IST

26 Jul 2024, 09:01:35 AM IST

26 Jul 2024, 09:01:35 AM IST

26 Jul 2024, 09:01:34 AM IST

26 Jul 2024, 09:01:34 AM IST

26 Jul 2024, 09:01:33 AM IST

26 Jul 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

L&T Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

L&T Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13658.08Support 13559.23
Resistance 23693.92Support 23496.22
Resistance 33756.93Support 33460.38
26 Jul 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

L&T Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4030.0, 11.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy15151413
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2111
26 Jul 2024, 08:17:12 AM IST

L&T Share Price Today Live: L&T volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3245 k

L&T Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 122 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:00:45 AM IST

L&T Share Price Today Live: L&T closed at ₹3519.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3630.55 & 3536.15 yesterday to end at 3623. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

