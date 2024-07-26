L&T share price Today Live Updates : L&T Stock Plummets in Trading Today

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the open price was ₹3548.95, the close price was ₹3519.4, the high was ₹3630.55, and the low was ₹3536.15. The market capitalization was ₹498107.47 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3948.6 and a 52-week low of ₹2547.85. The BSE volume for the day was 122562 shares.
L&T Share Price Today Live: L&T share price is at ₹3619.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3559.23 and ₹3658.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3559.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3658.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
L&T Share Price Today Live: The share price of L&T has decreased by -0.40% and is currently trading at ₹3605.95. Over the past year, L&T shares have increased by 37.07% to ₹3605.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.01%
|3 Months
|-7.96%
|6 Months
|0.72%
|YTD
|2.64%
|1 Year
|37.07%
L&T Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for L&T on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3658.08
|Support 1
|3559.23
|Resistance 2
|3693.92
|Support 2
|3496.22
|Resistance 3
|3756.93
|Support 3
|3460.38
L&T Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4030.0, 11.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|15
|15
|14
|13
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
L&T Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 122 k.
L&T Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3630.55 & ₹3536.15 yesterday to end at ₹3623. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend