L&T Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at ₹3639.9 and closed at ₹3620.4. The high for the day was ₹3702.7 and the low was ₹3596.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹505076.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3948.6 and the 52-week low was ₹2547.85. The BSE volume for the day was 393178 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
L&T Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4030.0, 9.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2946.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4396.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|13
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|1
|1
|1
L&T Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 393 k.
L&T Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3702.7 & ₹3596.5 yesterday to end at ₹3673.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend