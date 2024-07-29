Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

L&T Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 3620.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3673.3 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, L&T's stock opened at 3639.9 and closed at 3620.4. The high for the day was 3702.7 and the low was 3596.5. The market capitalization stood at 505076.88 crore. The 52-week high was 3948.6 and the 52-week low was 2547.85. The BSE volume for the day was 393178 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST L&T Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

L&T Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4030.0, 9.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2946.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4396.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131214
    Buy15151513
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2111
29 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST L&T Share Price Today Live: L&T volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3111 k

L&T Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 393 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST L&T Share Price Today Live: L&T closed at ₹3620.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

L&T Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3702.7 & 3596.5 yesterday to end at 3673.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.