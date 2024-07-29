L&T Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade

L&T Share Price Today Live Updates : L&T stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 3620.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3673.3 per share. Investors should monitor L&T stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.