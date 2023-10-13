Hello User
L&T Technology Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 4730.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4716.05 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology

On the last day, L&T Technology Services opened at 4681.1 and closed at 4730.45. The stock reached a high of 4782.2 and a low of 4677.05. The market capitalization of L&T Technology Services is 49,853.2 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 4859.75 and the lowest price was 3218. On the BSE, a total of 3,773 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹4730.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3773. The closing price for the stock was 4730.45.

