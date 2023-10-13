L&T Technology Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

On the last day, L&T Technology Services opened at ₹4681.1 and closed at ₹4730.45. The stock reached a high of ₹4782.2 and a low of ₹4677.05. The market capitalization of L&T Technology Services is ₹49,853.2 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹4859.75 and the lowest price was ₹3218. On the BSE, a total of 3,773 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Oct 2023, 11:00 AM IST
L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹4730.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3773. The closing price for the stock was ₹4730.45.