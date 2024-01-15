L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology shares plummet as market takes a downturn

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T Technology Services opened at ₹5523.5 and closed at ₹5472.4. The stock reached a high of ₹5567.85 and a low of ₹5355.15. The market capitalization of L&T Technology Services is ₹57323.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹5540 and ₹3218, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 9213 shares.
L&T Technology Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of L&T Technology share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
L&T Technology share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|5313.51
|10 Days
|5251.54
|20 Days
|5224.86
|50 Days
|4833.09
|100 Days
|4676.17
|300 Days
|4248.81
L&T Technology January futures opened at 5486.05 as against previous close of 5473.2
L&T Technology Services Ltd. is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5448.05. The bid price is INR 5432.85 and the offer price is INR 5437.8, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 200 each. The stock has an open interest of 993800.
L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Godrej Properties
|2324.35
|50.25
|2.21
|2286.5
|1005.7
|64621.91
|Indus Towers
|214.35
|-2.0
|-0.92
|229.8
|135.2
|57765.97
|L&T Technology Services
|5440.0
|-32.4
|-0.59
|5540.0
|3218.0
|57409.5
|Oberoi Realty
|1585.0
|45.0
|2.92
|1578.8
|790.05
|57630.96
|Phoenix Mills
|2446.4
|-56.5
|-2.26
|2673.75
|1186.45
|43694.89
L&T Technology share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹5472.4 on last trading day
On the last day, L&T Technology Services had a trading volume of 9213 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹5472.4 per share.
