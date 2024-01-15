 L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology shares plummet as market takes a downturn | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 15 2024 14:15:59
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 497.65 6.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.60 -0.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 639.20 0.86%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,005.85 0.20%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,667.80 1.72%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology shares plummet as market takes a downturn
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology shares plummet as market takes a downturn

6 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 5472.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5410.55 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology Stock Price TodayPremium
L&T Technology Stock Price Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day, L&T Technology Services opened at 5523.5 and closed at 5472.4. The stock reached a high of 5567.85 and a low of 5355.15. The market capitalization of L&T Technology Services is 57323.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 5540 and 3218, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 9213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 02:11:20 PM IST

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was 5355.15, while the high price was 5567.85.

15 Jan 2024, 01:58:07 PM IST

L&T Technology share price NSE Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹5410.55, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹5472.4

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 5410.55. The percent change is -1.13%, indicating a decrease, and the net change is -61.85, also indicating a decrease.

15 Jan 2024, 01:47:38 PM IST

L&T Technology Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of L&T Technology share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 Jan 2024, 01:39:09 PM IST

L&T Technology share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5313.51
10 Days5251.54
20 Days5224.86
50 Days4833.09
100 Days4676.17
300 Days4248.81
15 Jan 2024, 01:20:09 PM IST

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was 5355.15, while the high price reached 5567.85.

15 Jan 2024, 01:03:08 PM IST

L&T Technology share price NSE Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹5410, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹5472.4

The current stock price of L&T Technology is 5410, with a percentage change of -1.14% and a net change of -62.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.14% or 62.4.

15 Jan 2024, 12:41:58 PM IST

L&T Technology January futures opened at 5486.05 as against previous close of 5473.2

L&T Technology Services Ltd. is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5448.05. The bid price is INR 5432.85 and the offer price is INR 5437.8, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 200 each. The stock has an open interest of 993800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Jan 2024, 12:34:23 PM IST

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Godrej Properties2324.3550.252.212286.51005.764621.91
Indus Towers214.35-2.0-0.92229.8135.257765.97
L&T Technology Services5440.0-32.4-0.595540.03218.057409.5
Oberoi Realty1585.045.02.921578.8790.0557630.96
Phoenix Mills2446.4-56.5-2.262673.751186.4543694.89
15 Jan 2024, 12:32:08 PM IST

L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹5440, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹5472.4

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the stock price is 5440, with a percent change of -0.59% and a net change of -32.4. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value of 0.59% and a decrease in price of 32.4.

15 Jan 2024, 12:13:49 PM IST

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today is 5355.15, while the high price is 5567.85.

15 Jan 2024, 12:13:38 PM IST

L&T Technology share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy1101
Hold6666
Sell7788
Strong Sell7777
15 Jan 2024, 11:40:11 AM IST

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹5472.4 on last trading day

On the last day, L&T Technology Services had a trading volume of 9213 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 5472.4 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App