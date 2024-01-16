Hello User
L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST
L&T Technology stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 5444.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5424.85 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology Stock Price Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T Technology Services opened at 5523.5 and closed at 5472.4. The stock had a high of 5567.85 and a low of 5355.15. The company has a market capitalization of 57677.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5540 and the 52-week low is 3218. The BSE volume for L&T Technology Services was 15016 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹5424.85, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹5444.05

The current price of L&T Technology stock is 5424.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.2, suggesting a decrease of 19.2 in the stock price.

16 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST L&T Technology share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹5417.8, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹5444.05

The current price of L&T Technology stock is 5417.8. There has been a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -26.25.

16 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹5472.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,016. The closing price for the shares was recorded at 5,472.4.

