L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology Shares Plummet in Trading Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T Technology Services opened at ₹5523.5 and closed at ₹5472.4. The stock had a high of ₹5567.85 and a low of ₹5355.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹57677.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5540 and the 52-week low is ₹3218. The BSE volume for L&T Technology Services was 15016 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of L&T Technology stock is ₹5424.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -19.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹19.2 in the stock price.
The current price of L&T Technology stock is ₹5417.8. There has been a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -26.25.
On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,016. The closing price for the shares was recorded at ₹5,472.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!