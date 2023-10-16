L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology closed today at ₹4680, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹4729.2

On the last day of trading, L&T Technology Services opened at ₹4681.1 and closed at ₹4730.45. The stock reached a high of ₹4782.2 and a low of ₹4677.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹49921.91 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between a high of ₹4859.75 and a low of ₹3218. The stock had a trading volume of 7588 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology closed today at ₹4680, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 L&T Technology stock closed at ₹4680 today, with a percent change of -1.04% and a net change of -49.2. Yesterday's closing price was ₹4729.2.

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4728.5 as against previous close of 4728.3 L&T Technology Services Ltd. is currently trading at a spot price of 4691.5. The bid price stands at 4704.0, while the offer price is 4706.85. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 200. The stock has an open interest of 585,000.

L&T Technology Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for L&T Technology Services Ltd stock is 3215.85 and the 52 week high price is 4858.60.

L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹4692.75, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the stock price is ₹4692.75. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -36.45, suggesting a decrease of ₹36.45 in the stock price.

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹78.0 (-13.72%) & ₹28.95 (-15.35%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 16 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹110.95 (-10.51%) & ₹36.05 (-11.21%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4698.85, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4698.85. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -30.35, suggesting a drop in the stock price.

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4728.5 as against previous close of 4728.3 L&T Technology Services is a leading engineering and technology solutions company. With a spot price of 4692.35, bid price of 4706.0, and offer price of 4709.0, it is evident that the stock is in demand. The offer quantity of 200 and bid quantity of 400 further indicate interest from buyers. The open interest of 579200 suggests that there are a significant number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

L&T Technology share price NSE Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4703.65, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the stock price is ₹4703.65. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹25.55 in the stock price.

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹82.6 (-8.63%) & ₹30.0 (-12.28%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹113.0 (-12.55%) & ₹40.3 (-0.74%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4695.15, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 The current stock price of L&T Technology Services is ₹4695.15. It has experienced a decrease of 0.72% in percentage change and a net change of -34.05. This suggests that the stock has slightly decreased in value. Click here for L&T Technology AGM

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4728.5 as against previous close of 4728.3 L&T Technology is currently trading at a spot price of 4704.4. The bid price is 4713.5 with a bid quantity of 400 shares, while the offer price is 4717.8 with an offer quantity of 200 shares. The open interest for L&T Technology is at 582,600 shares.

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4705.4, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4705.4. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -23.8.

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹91.0 (+0.66%) & ₹35.4 (+3.51%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹100.0 (-0.4%) & ₹39.0 (-3.94%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology share price NSE Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4715.8, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 The current stock price of L&T Technology Services is ₹4715.8, which represents a decrease of 0.28% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -13.4.

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4728.5 as against previous close of 4728.3 L&T Technology, currently trading at a spot price of 4722.15, has a bid price of 4734.0 and an offer price of 4736.8. There is a bid quantity of 600 and an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 576,800.

L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹4719.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 The current price of L&T Technology stock is ₹4719.1 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -10.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.21% and the value has decreased by 10.1 points.

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 16 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹99.1 (+9.62%) & ₹38.45 (+12.43%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 16 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹90.3 (-10.06%) & ₹32.2 (-20.69%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4741.8, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 The current stock price of L&T Technology is ₹4741.8. It has experienced a 0.27% increase in its price, which amounts to a net change of 12.6.

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4728.5 as against previous close of 4728.3 L&T Technology Services is currently trading at a spot price of 4736.8 with a bid price of 4746.2 and an offer price of 4748.4. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 400 each. The stock has an open interest of 582,200.

L&T Technology share price NSE Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4729.95, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4729.95. There has been a percent change of 0.02, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price.

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4722.55, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹4730.45 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4722.55, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -7.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹4730.45 on last trading day On the last day, L&T Technology witnessed a trading volume of 7588 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock stood at ₹4730.45.