L&T Technology Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T Technology Services (L&T Tech) opened at ₹5516.4 and closed at ₹5444.05. The stock reached a high of ₹5516.4 and a low of ₹5335.55 during the day. The market capitalization of L&T Tech is ₹56539.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5567.85, while the 52-week low is ₹3218. The BSE volume for L&T Tech was 7687 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.