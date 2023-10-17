comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 17 2023 15:59:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.35 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.05 1.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 245.95 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,434.7 -0.84%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.4 0.12%
L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology closed today at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

27 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

L&T Technology stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 4689.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4623 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T TechnologyPremium
L&T Technology

On the last trading day, L&T Technology Services (L&T Tech) opened at 4660.05 and closed at 4729.2. The stock had a high of 4760 and a low of 4660.05. L&T Tech has a market capitalization of 49472.11 crore. Its 52-week high and low are 4859.75 and 3218, respectively. The BSE volume for L&T Tech was 7464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:42:06 PM IST

L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology closed today at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

Today, the closing price of L&T Technology stock was 4623, which represents a decrease of 1.41% or a net change of -66.05 compared to yesterday's closing price of 4689.05.

17 Oct 2023, 06:17:15 PM IST

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Macrotech Developers816.25-0.7-0.09829.0355.578652.03
Indus Towers192.053.51.86205.9135.251756.26
L&T Technology Services4623.0-66.05-1.414859.753218.048787.52
Godrej Properties1706.35.50.321768.81005.747438.8
Oberoi Realty1135.16.90.611206.0790.0541272.49
17 Oct 2023, 05:40:55 PM IST

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was 4606 and the high price was 4731.15.

17 Oct 2023, 03:39:04 PM IST

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4729.35 as against previous close of 4703.9

L&T Technology Services is currently trading at a spot price of 4625.95 with a bid price of 4636.75 and an offer price of 4639.95. The offer quantity stands at 200 shares while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for the stock is at 633,400 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:26:53 PM IST

L&T Technology Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of L&T Technology Services Ltd stock is 3215.85, while the 52-week high price is 4858.60.

17 Oct 2023, 03:01:54 PM IST

L&T Technology share price NSE Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4622.4, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 4622.4. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -66.65, suggesting a decrease of 66.65 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:52:06 PM IST

Top active options for L&T Technology

Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 43.25 (-43.02%) & 13.0 (-50.76%) respectively.

Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 43.0 (-4.75%) & 23.0 (-2.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42:31 PM IST

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4628.2, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 4628.2 with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -60.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a decline of 1.3% and a net change of -60.85.

Click here for L&T Technology Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:39:59 PM IST

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Macrotech Developers809.55-7.4-0.91829.0355.578006.44
Indus Towers192.153.61.91205.9135.251783.21
L&T Technology Services4620.35-68.7-1.474859.753218.048759.56
Godrej Properties1710.159.350.551768.81005.747545.84
Oberoi Realty1133.955.750.511206.0790.0541230.68
17 Oct 2023, 02:10:52 PM IST

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was 4609.2 and the high price was 4731.15.

17 Oct 2023, 01:50:33 PM IST

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4628.4, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the stock price is 4628.4, with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -60.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.29% and the value has decreased by 60.65. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

17 Oct 2023, 01:43:06 PM IST

L&T Technology share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days4747.35
10 Days4672.15
20 Days4679.07
50 Days4503.88
100 Days4217.72
300 Days3904.38
17 Oct 2023, 01:33:17 PM IST

Top active options for L&T Technology

Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 43.0 (-43.35%) & 13.4 (-49.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 45.0 (+9.62%) & 135.05 (+21.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:22:15 PM IST

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of L&T Technology Services reached a low of 4609.2 and a high of 4731.15 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:15:25 PM IST

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4622, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 4622, which is a decrease of 1.43% from the previous trading session. The net change is -67.05, indicating a decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01:58 PM IST

L&T Technology Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:52:52 PM IST

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4729.35 as against previous close of 4703.9

L&T Technology, trading at a spot price of 4626.9, has a bid price of 4640.15 and an offer price of 4644.9. The offer quantity stands at 200, matched by a bid quantity of 200. The stock's open interest currently sits at 605,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:41:51 PM IST

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Macrotech Developers809.25-7.7-0.94829.0355.577977.53
Indus Towers193.85.252.78205.9135.252227.88
L&T Technology Services4623.75-65.3-1.394859.753218.048795.44
Godrej Properties1711.010.20.61768.81005.747569.47
Oberoi Realty1134.155.950.531206.0790.0541237.95
17 Oct 2023, 12:25:50 PM IST

L&T Technology share price NSE Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4625, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 4625 with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -64.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.37% or 64.05.

17 Oct 2023, 12:23:29 PM IST

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was 4609.2 and the high price was 4731.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:01:44 PM IST

Top active options for L&T Technology

Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 54.5 (-28.19%) & 17.7 (-32.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 44.9 (+9.38%) & 124.5 (+12.01%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:54:05 AM IST

L&T Technology share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy1124
Hold6655
Sell8886
Strong Sell7777
17 Oct 2023, 11:37:06 AM IST

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4729.35 as against previous close of 4703.9

L&T Technology Services is currently trading at a spot price of 4665.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 4672.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4676.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 200. The stock has an open interest of 585200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:15:21 AM IST

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4667.9, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 4667.9, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -21.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and the net change is a decrease of 21.15.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10:06 AM IST

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was 4660, while the high price was 4731.15.

17 Oct 2023, 10:52:21 AM IST

Top active options for L&T Technology

Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 68.0 (-10.41%) & 22.0 (-16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 101.5 (-8.68%) & 21.45 (-9.49%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:25:12 AM IST

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was 4685.65, while the high price reached 4731.15.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21:52 AM IST

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4729.35 as against previous close of 4703.9

L&T Technology Services, a technology solutions provider, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 4696.15. The bid price stands at INR 4698.5 with a bid quantity of 400 shares, while the offer price is INR 4703.25 with an offer quantity of 200 shares. The open interest for L&T Technology Services is 586,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:21:44 AM IST

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4689.65, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 4689.65. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, which suggests a small increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with minor changes in its value.

Click here for L&T Technology Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 09:51:06 AM IST

L&T Technology Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:46:28 AM IST

L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹4700.3, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹4689.05

The current stock price of L&T Technology Services is 4700.3. It has shown a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 09:03:02 AM IST

Q2 Results: Bajaj Finance, Tata Elxsi, L&T Technology, others to announce earnings today

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-bajaj-finance-tata-elxsi-l-t-technology-others-to-announce-earnings-today-11697511952564.html

17 Oct 2023, 09:00:53 AM IST

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4680, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹4729.2

The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is 4680, with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -49.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.04% and the net change is a decrease of 49.2 points.

17 Oct 2023, 08:18:06 AM IST

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹4729.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,464. The closing price for the shares was 4,729.2.

