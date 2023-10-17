L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology closed today at 4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's 4689.05

L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology closed today at ₹4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 Today, the closing price of L&T Technology stock was ₹4623, which represents a decrease of 1.41% or a net change of -66.05 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹4689.05.

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Macrotech Developers 816.25 -0.7 -0.09 829.0 355.5 78652.03 Indus Towers 192.05 3.5 1.86 205.9 135.2 51756.26 L&T Technology Services 4623.0 -66.05 -1.41 4859.75 3218.0 48787.52 Godrej Properties 1706.3 5.5 0.32 1768.8 1005.7 47438.8 Oberoi Realty 1135.1 6.9 0.61 1206.0 790.05 41272.49 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4606 and the high price was ₹4731.15.

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4729.35 as against previous close of 4703.9 L&T Technology Services is currently trading at a spot price of 4625.95 with a bid price of 4636.75 and an offer price of 4639.95. The offer quantity stands at 200 shares while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for the stock is at 633,400 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Technology Services Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of L&T Technology Services Ltd stock is ₹3215.85, while the 52-week high price is ₹4858.60.

L&T Technology share price NSE Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4622.4, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4622.4. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -66.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹66.65 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.25 (-43.02%) & ₹13.0 (-50.76%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.0 (-4.75%) & ₹23.0 (-2.95%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4628.2, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4628.2 with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -60.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a decline of 1.3% and a net change of -60.85. Click here for L&T Technology Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Macrotech Developers 809.55 -7.4 -0.91 829.0 355.5 78006.44 Indus Towers 192.15 3.6 1.91 205.9 135.2 51783.21 L&T Technology Services 4620.35 -68.7 -1.47 4859.75 3218.0 48759.56 Godrej Properties 1710.15 9.35 0.55 1768.8 1005.7 47545.84 Oberoi Realty 1133.95 5.75 0.51 1206.0 790.05 41230.68

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4609.2 and the high price was ₹4731.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4628.4, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the stock price is ₹4628.4, with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -60.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.29% and the value has decreased by ₹60.65. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

L&T Technology share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 4747.35 10 Days 4672.15 20 Days 4679.07 50 Days 4503.88 100 Days 4217.72 300 Days 3904.38

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.0 (-43.35%) & ₹13.4 (-49.24%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹45.0 (+9.62%) & ₹135.05 (+21.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of L&T Technology Services reached a low of ₹4609.2 and a high of ₹4731.15 on the current day.

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4622, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4622, which is a decrease of 1.43% from the previous trading session. The net change is -67.05, indicating a decrease in value.

L&T Technology Live Updates

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4729.35 as against previous close of 4703.9 L&T Technology, trading at a spot price of 4626.9, has a bid price of 4640.15 and an offer price of 4644.9. The offer quantity stands at 200, matched by a bid quantity of 200. The stock's open interest currently sits at 605,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T Technology share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Macrotech Developers 809.25 -7.7 -0.94 829.0 355.5 77977.53 Indus Towers 193.8 5.25 2.78 205.9 135.2 52227.88 L&T Technology Services 4623.75 -65.3 -1.39 4859.75 3218.0 48795.44 Godrej Properties 1711.0 10.2 0.6 1768.8 1005.7 47569.47 Oberoi Realty 1134.15 5.95 0.53 1206.0 790.05 41237.95

L&T Technology share price NSE Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4625, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4625 with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -64.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.37% or ₹64.05.

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4609.2 and the high price was ₹4731.15.

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹54.5 (-28.19%) & ₹17.7 (-32.95%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹44.9 (+9.38%) & ₹124.5 (+12.01%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 1 1 1 Buy 1 1 2 4 Hold 6 6 5 5 Sell 8 8 8 6 Strong Sell 7 7 7 7

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4729.35 as against previous close of 4703.9 L&T Technology Services is currently trading at a spot price of 4665.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 4672.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4676.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 200. The stock has an open interest of 585200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4667.9, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4667.9, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -21.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and the net change is a decrease of ₹21.15.

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4660, while the high price was ₹4731.15.

Top active options for L&T Technology Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹68.0 (-10.41%) & ₹22.0 (-16.67%) respectively. Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹101.5 (-8.68%) & ₹21.45 (-9.49%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

L&T Technology Services share price live: Today's Price range The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4685.65, while the high price reached ₹4731.15.

L&T Technology October futures opened at 4729.35 as against previous close of 4703.9 L&T Technology Services, a technology solutions provider, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 4696.15. The bid price stands at INR 4698.5 with a bid quantity of 400 shares, while the offer price is INR 4703.25 with an offer quantity of 200 shares. The open interest for L&T Technology Services is 586,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology trading at ₹4689.65, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4689.65. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, which suggests a small increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with minor changes in its value. Click here for L&T Technology Profit Loss

L&T Technology Live Updates

L&T Technology share price update :L&T Technology trading at ₹4700.3, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹4689.05 The current stock price of L&T Technology Services is ₹4700.3. It has shown a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Q2 Results: Bajaj Finance, Tata Elxsi, L&T Technology, others to announce earnings today https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q2-results-bajaj-finance-tata-elxsi-l-t-technology-others-to-announce-earnings-today-11697511952564.html

L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹4680, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹4729.2 The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4680, with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -49.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.04% and the net change is a decrease of 49.2 points.