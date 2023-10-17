L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology closed today at 4623, down -1.41% from yesterday's 4689.05

On the last trading day, L&T Technology Services (L&T Tech) opened at ₹4660.05 and closed at ₹4729.2. The stock had a high of ₹4760 and a low of ₹4660.05. L&T Tech has a market capitalization of ₹49472.11 crore. Its 52-week high and low are ₹4859.75 and ₹3218, respectively. The BSE volume for L&T Tech was 7464 shares.
Today, the closing price of L&T Technology stock was ₹4623, which represents a decrease of 1.41% or a net change of -66.05 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹4689.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Macrotech Developers
|816.25
|-0.7
|-0.09
|829.0
|355.5
|78652.03
|Indus Towers
|192.05
|3.5
|1.86
|205.9
|135.2
|51756.26
|L&T Technology Services
|4623.0
|-66.05
|-1.41
|4859.75
|3218.0
|48787.52
|Godrej Properties
|1706.3
|5.5
|0.32
|1768.8
|1005.7
|47438.8
|Oberoi Realty
|1135.1
|6.9
|0.61
|1206.0
|790.05
|41272.49
The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4606 and the high price was ₹4731.15.
L&T Technology Services is currently trading at a spot price of 4625.95 with a bid price of 4636.75 and an offer price of 4639.95. The offer quantity stands at 200 shares while the bid quantity is also 200 shares. The open interest for the stock is at 633,400 shares.
The 52-week low price of L&T Technology Services Ltd stock is ₹3215.85, while the 52-week high price is ₹4858.60.
The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4622.4. There has been a percent change of -1.42, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -66.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹66.65 in the stock price.
Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.25 (-43.02%) & ₹13.0 (-50.76%) respectively.
Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.0 (-4.75%) & ₹23.0 (-2.95%) respectively.
The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4628.2 with a percent change of -1.3 and a net change of -60.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a decline of 1.3% and a net change of -60.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Macrotech Developers
|809.55
|-7.4
|-0.91
|829.0
|355.5
|78006.44
|Indus Towers
|192.15
|3.6
|1.91
|205.9
|135.2
|51783.21
|L&T Technology Services
|4620.35
|-68.7
|-1.47
|4859.75
|3218.0
|48759.56
|Godrej Properties
|1710.15
|9.35
|0.55
|1768.8
|1005.7
|47545.84
|Oberoi Realty
|1133.95
|5.75
|0.51
|1206.0
|790.05
|41230.68
The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4609.2 and the high price was ₹4731.15.
The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the stock price is ₹4628.4, with a percent change of -1.29 and a net change of -60.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.29% and the value has decreased by ₹60.65. This indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|4747.35
|10 Days
|4672.15
|20 Days
|4679.07
|50 Days
|4503.88
|100 Days
|4217.72
|300 Days
|3904.38
Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.0 (-43.35%) & ₹13.4 (-49.24%) respectively.
Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹45.0 (+9.62%) & ₹135.05 (+21.5%) respectively.
The stock price of L&T Technology Services reached a low of ₹4609.2 and a high of ₹4731.15 on the current day.
The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4622, which is a decrease of 1.43% from the previous trading session. The net change is -67.05, indicating a decrease in value.
L&T Technology, trading at a spot price of 4626.9, has a bid price of 4640.15 and an offer price of 4644.9. The offer quantity stands at 200, matched by a bid quantity of 200. The stock's open interest currently sits at 605,400.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Macrotech Developers
|809.25
|-7.7
|-0.94
|829.0
|355.5
|77977.53
|Indus Towers
|193.8
|5.25
|2.78
|205.9
|135.2
|52227.88
|L&T Technology Services
|4623.75
|-65.3
|-1.39
|4859.75
|3218.0
|48795.44
|Godrej Properties
|1711.0
|10.2
|0.6
|1768.8
|1005.7
|47569.47
|Oberoi Realty
|1134.15
|5.95
|0.53
|1206.0
|790.05
|41237.95
The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4625 with a percent change of -1.37 and a net change of -64.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.37% or ₹64.05.
The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4609.2 and the high price was ₹4731.15.
Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹54.5 (-28.19%) & ₹17.7 (-32.95%) respectively.
Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹4500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹44.9 (+9.38%) & ₹124.5 (+12.01%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|7
L&T Technology Services is currently trading at a spot price of 4665.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 4672.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 4676.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 200. The stock has an open interest of 585200.
The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4667.9, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -21.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.45% and the net change is a decrease of ₹21.15.
The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4660, while the high price was ₹4731.15.
Top active call options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹4800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹5000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹68.0 (-10.41%) & ₹22.0 (-16.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for L&T Technology at 17 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹4700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹4400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹101.5 (-8.68%) & ₹21.45 (-9.49%) respectively.
The low price of L&T Technology Services stock today was ₹4685.65, while the high price reached ₹4731.15.
L&T Technology Services, a technology solutions provider, is currently trading at a spot price of INR 4696.15. The bid price stands at INR 4698.5 with a bid quantity of 400 shares, while the offer price is INR 4703.25 with an offer quantity of 200 shares. The open interest for L&T Technology Services is 586,200.
The current data for L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4689.65. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a minimal fluctuation in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, which suggests a small increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with minor changes in its value.
The current stock price of L&T Technology Services is ₹4700.3. It has shown a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The current data of L&T Technology stock shows that the price is ₹4680, with a percent change of -1.04 and a net change of -49.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.04% and the net change is a decrease of 49.2 points.
On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7,464. The closing price for the shares was ₹4,729.2.
