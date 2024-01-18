Hello User
L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology shares slide on negative trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
L&T Technology stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 5541.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5522.05 per share. Investors should monitor L&T Technology stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

L&T Technology Stock Price Today

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T Technology's stock opened at 5325.05 and closed at 5349.7. The stock had a high of 5565 and a low of 5325.05. The market capitalization of the company is 58634.29 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5567.85, while the 52-week low is 3218. The stock had a trading volume of 24822 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST L&T Technology share price Today :L&T Technology trading at ₹5522.05, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹5541.55

The current price of L&T Technology stock is 5522.05. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.5, which means the stock price has decreased by 19.5.

18 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST L&T Technology share price Live :L&T Technology closed at ₹5349.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,822. The closing price for the day was 5,349.7.

