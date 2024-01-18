L&T Technology share price Today Live Updates : L&T Technology shares slide on negative trading day

L&T Technology Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, L&T Technology's stock opened at ₹5325.05 and closed at ₹5349.7. The stock had a high of ₹5565 and a low of ₹5325.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58634.29 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5567.85, while the 52-week low is ₹3218. The stock had a trading volume of 24822 shares on the BSE.
The current price of L&T Technology stock is ₹5522.05. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.5, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹19.5.
On the last day of trading for L&T Technology on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,822. The closing price for the day was ₹5,349.7.
